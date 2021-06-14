Halo Infinite Video Provides an Overview of the Multiplayer - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase yesterday released a new trailer for the campaign mode of Halo Infinite, as well as a first look trailer at the multiplayer.

Today, 343 Industries released a nearly 13 minute long video of Halo Infinite that provides a more in-depth look at the multiplayer. The developers discuss the sandbox, Academy, bots, customization, and more.

You can view the video below:

Halo Infinite launches in Holiday 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles