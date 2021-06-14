Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Debuted in 7th on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Call Of Duty: Black Ops IIII re-entered the Switzerland charts in first place, according to SwissCharts.com for the 22md week of 2021.

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 debuted in seventh place.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time re-entered the charts in second place, while Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare re-entered in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops from second to fourth place, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury drops from third to fifth place, and FIFA 21 is down from fifth to sixth place.

There are a total of eight multiplatform games in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 22, 2021: Call Of Duty: Black Ops IIII Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Resident Evil Village FIFA 21 Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Minecraft Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Biomutant

