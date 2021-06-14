Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Won't Have DLC or Microtransactions - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal during the Square Enix Presents E3 2021 showcase on Sunday announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

The executive narrative director Mary DeMarle in an interview with Stevivor revealed the game will not have any DLC or microtransactions.

"There isn’t going to be any DLC for this game," said DeMarle. "There isn’t going to be any microtransactions. That’s because, for us, it’s very important that on day one, when players get this game, they can have access to everything there is about this game and to experience it.

"Right off the bat, they can get all of the costumes or outfits that are available, they can find all the abilities as they progress through the game. It’s all there."

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 26.

