Platformer Tinykin Announced for PC, Launches 2022

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Splashteam have announced platformer, Tinykin, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone and a day hasn’t passed since 1991!

Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions and a lot more!

Key Features:

Explore cities of ants, beetles and other insects built inside of a giant house.

Meet characters everywhere you go and learn their stories and history.

Catch over a hundred tinykin in each city, and use their special abilities to climb higher, break down doors and solve the city’s problems!

Skateboard around on Milo’s tiny soap-board! Jump, grind and hover around the house.

Collect upgrades to improve Milo’s bubble-pack, build out the Ardwin Museum and complete Ridmi’s mysterious machine!”

Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis, and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery!

