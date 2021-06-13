FAR: Changing Tides Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Frontier Foundrry nd developer Okomotive have announced FAR: Changing Tides for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in late 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An Unforgettable Journey

Set sail and discover the wonders of a flooded world filled with mystery. Traverse the ruins of a once great society and use the pieces from its past to build a brighter future. Dive into unknown depths on the hunt for precious fuel and salvage, devise innovative solutions to overcome intricate obstacles, and unearth forgotten relics lost to time. Carry their memories and don’t give up hope.

Captain Your Ship

Experience the thrill of captaining a unique seafaring vessel with a mind of its own. More than a ship, this is a friend. Together you’ll brave high seas, navigate intense storms, and plumb the perils of a briny deep, growing as an inseparable partnership. Along the way you’ll need to keep things functioning by unlocking parts and fixing faults. The farther you travel, the more you’ll learn about your ship’s fascinating complexities.

A Captivating World

Contend with both the fantastical and familiar in a richly detailed environment to charm and challenge. From bleak shorelines lapped by tides, to desolate basins in flooded forest valleys, to submerged enclaves frozen in time, each lovingly hand-painted location tells its own incredible story.

A Meditative Experience

FAR: Changing Tides is a relaxing, accessible and meditative adventure for everyone to enjoy. Set against exquisite and elegant scenery, and scored by a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, this game transcends language to deliver an enthralling, warm-hearted, life-affirming experience that will stay with you.

A Lone Sails Legacy

Immerse yourself in an entrancing odyssey like no other. FAR: Changing Tides is the sister title to 2018’s multi-award-winning FAR: Lone Sails. Like the critically acclaimed first game, it encompasses ecstatic highs, mournful lows, and great mysteries to uncover. At the center of this evocative and poetic journey is the unforgettable tale of a boy and his ship, searching the world for answers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles