Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Trailer Introduces Leysha

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio have released a new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong that introduces Leysha.

Here is an overview of Leysha:

They call her a seer, prophet, or harbinger. But Leysha is far more than the titles bestowed upon her. Caught in the middle of a web of complex relationships spinning around her, she wants nothing more than to protect her daughter, no matter the cost.

Swept up in the whirlwind of events following an attack on Boston’s Vampiric Society, Leysha is one of the 3 main characters whose actions will define the fate of Boston in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

