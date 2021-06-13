Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gets E3 2021 Trailer - News

Techland during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 released a new trailer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a story-driven open world action role-playing game, a sequel to critically acclaimed Dying Light published in 2015, which has been played by over twenty million people all over the world.

This time players are visiting the City – mankind's last stronghold in the fight against the virus. Developed parkour mechanics enable players to explore the vast open world and use in tactical combat. Lost civilization and setting the world in modern dark ages, requires creative approach in finding items and crafting gear.

Gameplay shifts during a day and night cycle, so players can dare to plunder abandoned lairs of infected at night and discover the dark secrets of those in power by day. Players must choose which side they want to take and write their own story.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will launch on December 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

