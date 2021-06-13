Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Announced for Steam and Mobile, Includes Final Fantasy I to VI - News

posted 2 hours ago

Square Enix has announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It includes Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

View the E3 2021 teaser trailer below:

