By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Announced for Steam and Mobile, Includes Final Fantasy I to VI

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Announced for Steam and Mobile, Includes Final Fantasy I to VI - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 448 Views

Square Enix has announced the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It includes Final FantasyFinal Fantasy IIFinal Fantasy IIIFinal Fantasy IVFinal Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

View the E3 2021 teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Azzanation (2 hours ago)

This is great, would like to replay these titles again.

  • 0
SanAndreasX (2 hours ago)

Why the hell isn’t this coming to consoles?

  • 0
Kakadu18 SanAndreasX (1 hour ago)

Exactly, like wtf?

  • 0