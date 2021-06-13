By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
The Outer Worlds 2 Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC

The Outer Worlds 2 Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 392 Views

Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment have announced The Outer Worlds 2 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments
Astral (3 hours ago)

Hilarious commentary. Best reveal trailer ever lol

  • +6
Kakadu18 Astral (3 hours ago)

Love the self awareness of the commentary.

  • +4
Qwark (3 hours ago)

In my opinion the highlight of the show

  • +3
The Fury (3 hours ago)

Really liked the first game but couldn't really get into a second play through. Something about it, while probably replayable for many, didn't click with me. Glad the team are doing another regardless.

  • 0