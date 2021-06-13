Slime Rancher 2 Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Developer Monomi Park has announced Slime Rancher 2 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022.

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 10 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Key Features:

Explore a Vibrant New World – Continue the slime ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious rainbow-hued island.

Discover Wiggly New Slimes – Collect slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy cotton slime or the aquatic angler slime.

Build a Conservatory on Rainbow Island – Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and expand your conservatory.

