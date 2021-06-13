Sci-Fi Retro Futuristic Action Platformer REPLACED Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Coatsink and developer Sad Cat Studios have announced science-fiction retro-futuristic action platformer, REPLACED, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

REPLACED is a 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platformer where you play as R.E.A.C.H – an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will.

REPLACED combines cinematic platformer, pixel art, and free-flow action combat with a deep engaging dystopian story set in an alternative 1980’s.

Explore and uncover the mysteries in and around Phoenix-City from the perspective of R.E.A.C.H. who is learning how to be human in a society that has taken a turn for the worst.

Everything is ruled by corruption and greed. The ones in power see humans and their organs as nothing more than just currency.

