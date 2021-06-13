12 Minutes Launches August 19 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Luis Antonio announced the interactive thriller, 12 Minutes, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 19.

View the release date trailer below:

