Xbox and Avalanche Studios Announce Contraband for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios have announced "cooperative smuggler’s paradise," Contraband, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Three years ago, we started talking with our partners at Xbox Game Studios about what a co-op smuggler’s paradise would look like and how we could bring it to life together. Today, at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, we finally announced what our team has been working on, Contraband.

Contraband is a co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan, and our most ambitious and spectacular game to date. We’re taking everything that we’ve learned from 18 years of being at the forefront of creating beautiful, vast open game worlds filled with stunning vistas and incredible emergent gameplay moments.

To fully deliver on our vision for Contraband, we have an amazing team at Avalanche Studios that are pushing the boundaries with the next generation of our Apex Engine, the technology behind all our games, including the Just Cause series. We built the engine to unlock the creativity of our developers and we’re excited to take full advantage of the unique capabilities of Xbox Series X|S.

We can’t wait to share more about Contraband and the world of Bayan in the future.

