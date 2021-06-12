Wizard with a Gun Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Galvanic Games have announced online cooperative sandbox survival game, Wizard with a Gun, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

Wizard with a Gun is an online cooperative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries. Embark on a journey alone or with friends to collect, craft, and outfit your wizard however you see fit as you explore the unknown. Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control…

Key Features:

Magical Weapon Customization – Collect resources from the world and craft unique enchanted ammunition for your arsenal of guns. Combine elements for intended or surprising effects that alter the shot, blast radius, bullet trail, and even the status of the creature in your crosshairs

– Collect resources from the world and craft unique enchanted ammunition for your arsenal of guns. Combine elements for intended or surprising effects that alter the shot, blast radius, bullet trail, and even the status of the creature in your crosshairs Customized Whimsical Wizards – Create a dazzling wardrobe for your magic wielder from robes and hats to armor and accessories – functional and fashionable in a way that’s sure to impress.

– Create a dazzling wardrobe for your magic wielder from robes and hats to armor and accessories – functional and fashionable in a way that’s sure to impress. Randomly Generated Biomes – Explore and uncover new sections of the world filled with deserts, swamps, tundra, and prairies – all loosely floating together through space and time after the world was fractured. Unleash cosmic power from the safety of your tower to reset the world and emerge once again to find a new layout to once familiar lands.

– Explore and uncover new sections of the world filled with deserts, swamps, tundra, and prairies – all loosely floating together through space and time after the world was fractured. Unleash cosmic power from the safety of your tower to reset the world and emerge once again to find a new layout to once familiar lands. Cooperative Adventuring – Survive alone or with up to four other wizards in online cooperative play to combine resources, magic, and creativity in your tower building. Or just watch it all burn down together—the choice is yours.

– Survive alone or with up to four other wizards in online cooperative play to combine resources, magic, and creativity in your tower building. Or just watch it all burn down together—the choice is yours. Systemic Gameplay – Experiment with new spell combinations and find out how they affect enemies and the world around you the hard way. Creative arrangements can lead to powerful creations that overwhelm your foes while untethered amalgamations can be a recipe for disaster!

