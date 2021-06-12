Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Announced by Ubisoft - News

Publisher Ubisoft developer Massive Entertainment during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase announced first person, action-adventure game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. It will launch in 2022.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.



