Assassin's Creed Valhalla Adding Discovery Tour This Year, More Expansions in 2022

Ubisoft at its Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase has released new information on the upcoming updates and expansions coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The Siege of Pari expansion will release this summer and see protagonist Eivor travelling to Paris. It will add Infiltration missions, new weapons, skills, gear, and more.

The Discovery Tour mode, a mode that lets players explore the world without combat, will be coming to the game this year as a free update.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be receiving supporting in 2022 with the launch of more expansions, updates, and content.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

