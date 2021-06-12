TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight Headed to Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Later This Year - News

Publisher Playism and developer Oribtal Express announced TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2021. It first launched for PC via Steam and GOG on April 14.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the beautiful landscape and undertake the various trials of an imagined world inspired by the art, culture, and geography of East Asia and late-90’s collect-a-thon platformers. Artist-turned-game developer nocras’ impressive resume includes credits on multiple AAA titles, including 3D design on Final Fantasy XIII-2 in addition to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, and 2D art for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

As crash-landed explorer Yukumo, double jump, dash, and airdrop through dungeons, temples, and various scenic locations, complete with a “Photo Mode” to commemorate the many beautiful sights. Take on these challenges at a relaxed pace with no life gauges or hit counters to worry about while jamming out to a soundtrack by Ujico, a Japanese musician with more than 1 million YouTube subscribers and 600,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Between levels, visit the city that serves as home to the Nezu Tribe, a cat-like species providing Yukumo with requests to complete various tasks in exchange for valuable collectibles and resources. Find new areas by repairing Yukumo’s airship, discover ancient temples, and traverse cherry blossom-covered gardens and snow-covered mountain ranges. Earn new outfits and items to decorate Yukumo’s house among the Nezu Tribe.

