Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline DLC Launches July 6

Ubisoft announced the Bloodline DLC for Watch Dogs: Legion will launch on July 6. It will be available as part of the Season Pass, as well as a single standalone purchase.

Set before the events of the main game, Aiden Pearce leaves Chicago for London where he will take over a contract and reunite with Wrench and his nephew Jackson. Caught between a powerful military robotics corporation and a returning DedSec member with an opposing agenda, Aiden must rely on his grit and experience to navigate a hostile city, try to outmaneuver his enemies, and keep his family intact.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and Uplay, and Stadia.

