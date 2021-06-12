Arietta of Spirits Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC This Summer - News

Developer Third Spirit Games annoucnd th estory-driven action adventure game, Arietta of Spirits, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this summer.

Arietta of Spirits is a story-driven action-adventure game, following Arietta on her journey to unveil the mysteries of the Spirit Realm. Immerse yourself in a story filled with emotion and surprising turns.

The game tells the story of Arietta and her family, visiting their Grandmother’s cabin for the first time after her passing away a year prior.

However, the family trip takes an unexpected turn when Arietta meets a mysterious new friend and gains the ability to see the strange beings that inhabit the island.

Key Features:

Explore a secluded island with lush forests, murky caverns and dark secrets.

Meet fascinating characters and help them on your way.

Fight a wide range of enemies in reaction based combat and discover new abilities.

