Back 4 Blood Appears to be Coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on Day One - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Turtle Rock Studios are hard at work finishing up development for Back 4 Blood, which is set to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 12.

A user on Reddit spotted a description of a recently uploaded video counting down to the Warner Bros. Games and Back 4 Blood E3 2021 showcase that suggests the upcoming co-op shooter will also be launching for Xbox Game Pass for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC on day one.

This would not be the first AAA third-party game to launch for Xbox Game Pass on day one. Outriders and MLB The Show 21 were available on the service at launch.

The Warner Bros. Games and Back 4 Blood E3 2021 showcase will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. The event will showcase PvP for Back 4 Blood. You will be able to watch the showcase on Twitch here.

