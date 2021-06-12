Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Leaked By Nintendo Ahead of Announcement - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo.com had accidentally released a listing for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch ahead of its announcement during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase later today. The game was listed for launch in 2022.

The listing for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has since been taken offline.

Here is an overview of the game:

Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!

Key Features:

Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.

Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.

Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.

Unleash your heroes’ skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.

William D'Angelo

