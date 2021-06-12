Broken Pieces Launches in Q2 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Elseware Experience announced the investigation adventure game, Broken Pieces, will launch in Q2 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

When Elise and her fiance decided to leave the urban life and settle near the French coast, Elise could not imagine that she would end up stuck in a time loop, alone.

While strange phenomena occurs in a dark post-Cold War climate, Elise will have to investigate to unravel the mysteries surrounding the region of Saint-Exil, its ritualistic cult, and its lighthouse overlooking the coast.

Broken Pieces is an action-packed investigative and adventure video game set in France. The game immerses you in the shoes of Elise, a woman in her thirties living in the village of Saint-Exil located in an imaginary region reminiscent of Brittany. Following an unexplained paranormal phenomenon, Elise is stuck, alone, in a time loop that inevitably forces her to relive the same day over and over. Your investigation begins here…

Key Features:

Find the camera system that accompanied legendary sagas such as Silent Hill or Resident Evil, in a completely revised version aimed for more flexibility.

Solve environmental puzzles by shifting time and finally understand what caused the clock to stop its course.

Face challenging enemies thanks to a unique combat system.

Immerse yourself in a deep thrilling atmosphere.

Play with the weather and revisit the region with a new perspective.

