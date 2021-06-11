Blacktail Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer The Parasight has announced first-person action adventure game, Blacktail, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam). A release date was not announced.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You are Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from an early medieval Slavic settlement. When living memories of her past return as foul spirits walking the earth, Yaga’s best choice is to do what she does best: hunt them down.

Create the myth of Baba Yaga by living out the origins of this classic Slavic folk story in Blacktail, the first-person action-adventure from The Parasight. Experience a one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat and dark storytelling. Choose your path to become the guardian of the woods or the terror nightmares are based on.

Explore the Wild

Use your trusty bow and gauntlet to defeat enemies throughout your journey.

Craft arrows and potions, hunt wild game, and harvest herbs to survive in the uncanny woods.

Find hidden treasures and pieces of Slavic legends.

Unravel the Past

Follow a mysterious voice leading Yaga down the dark path to power and discover your own past along the way.

Track down elusive spirits and engage in thrilling boss fights to recollect Yaga’s missing memories.

Relive memories to gather clues and solve the mystery of Yaga’s lost friends.

Dive beyond the surreal. Every memory is an artfully crafted 2.5D narrative episode—each a trippy vision shedding light on Yaga’s heart and soul, as well as her mysterious origin.

Shape Your Future

Define your alliances and beliefs through story-driven side quests. Decide the fate of the land and its inhabitants: be vengeful and manipulative, or honest and compassionate.

Blacktail‘s Morality System will significantly impact your gameplay experience. Watch your skillset change as you make story defining choices that shift your morality.

Collect lost recipes from the ancient Grimoire, brew elixirs in the Cauldron to unlock skill upgrades and grow into a great power.

Choose your final fate and write your own fairy tale. Will you uphold the light, or will you slide into darkness?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles