SkateBIRD Launches August 12 for Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Glass Bottom Games announced SkateBIRD will launch for Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC on August 12 for $19.99.

The game supports English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) language options.

View the official trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Drop into micro skateparks that turn everyday objects into bird-sized obstacles. Wrap a talon around intuitive, accessible controls that make linking together free-flowing lines a breeze. Grind, flip, and spin through stages while completing challenges to unlock fancy new gear, fresh fits, and secret mixtapes jammed with lo-fi beats for the birb boarders to chill and skate to.

In SkateBIRD, pulling off tricks is nice, but doing your best is really all that matters. Tackle five levels flush with trickable materials and DIY parks. Boardslide down staplers, 360 flip off a repurposed eraser kicker ramp, and carve perfect bowls—just watch out for leftover cereal!

Rack up high scores that are nothing to crow at. Complete missions to progress through stages ranging from your Big Friend’s bedroom to a scenic rooftop and a sick server room prime for top-secret sessions. Or free skate through the world at a leisurely pace. Grow your flock and wow them with fluttering flicks, owlsome combos, and impeckable tricks.

Choose from more than 30 species of birds and kit them out with wild wardrobes. Don a cowboy hat or a fez while shredding around your Big Friend’s office, or keep it mellow and strap a backpack on for a quick session in the bedroom. Become the world’s first tiny hawk to pull off a backside 540 or see if a pygmy parrot can nosestall on a magazine halfpipe. Like the relaxed control scheme, SkateBIRD‘s customization options are all about self expression.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles