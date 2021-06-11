Lemnis Gate Launches on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on Day One - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Ratloop Games Canada announced the turn-based combat strategy first-person shooter, Lemnis Gate, will launch on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on day one.

The game is scheduled to launch this summer for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View an interview with Ratloop Games Game Director James Anderson about Lemnis Gate below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lemnis Gate is a time-warping, turn-based combat strategy first-person shooter. Over five alternating turns taking place in a 25” time-loop, you are called to master the unique abilities of a varied cast of deep-space operatives and outskill, outsmart, and outmaneuver your opponent in mind-bending four-dimensional battles.

Lemnis Gate twists time to subvert one of the world’s most popular game genres and offers a relentlessly inventive multiplayer experience deeply rooted in tactical first-person shooter gameplay. Challenge yourself to think across four dimensions as you embark on the ultimate test of cognition and combat.

Key features:

Think Differently – Matches in Lemnis Gate take place within time loops. You have 25 seconds to execute your action, be it blasting an enemy, maneuvering your operative, or setting up your next move. After all players have taken turns, the next 25-second round begins. Now you’ll face what has happened while setting up what will happen. Each of the five rounds is your chance to alter the timeline as past, present, and future converge.

– Matches in Lemnis Gate take place within time loops. You have 25 seconds to execute your action, be it blasting an enemy, maneuvering your operative, or setting up your next move. After all players have taken turns, the next 25-second round begins. Now you’ll face what has happened while setting up what will happen. Each of the five rounds is your chance to alter the timeline as past, present, and future converge. Strategic Combat in the Fourth Dimension – Victory doesn’t rely on shooting supremacy. You’ll have to use skill and strategy to create unstoppable game plans and get the drop on opponents. It’s all about non-linear logic, abstract thinking, and outlandish maneuvers. Execute audacious acts and think several moves ahead to get the win.

– Victory doesn’t rely on shooting supremacy. You’ll have to use skill and strategy to create unstoppable game plans and get the drop on opponents. It’s all about non-linear logic, abstract thinking, and outlandish maneuvers. Execute audacious acts and think several moves ahead to get the win. A Time-Bending Tactical Shooter – With a varied cast of characters to choose from, how you play is up to you. Lay damaging toxic waste in your enemy’s path, slow time to land the perfect shot, or deploy protective orbs to assist your future self. Every operative possesses a distinctive loadout and special ability that proves decisive on the battlefield.

– With a varied cast of characters to choose from, how you play is up to you. Lay damaging toxic waste in your enemy’s path, slow time to land the perfect shot, or deploy protective orbs to assist your future self. Every operative possesses a distinctive loadout and special ability that proves decisive on the battlefield. Team Up with Yourself – Welcome to the team comprised entirely of one: you. With Lemnis Gate’s innovative auto co-op feature, you command every member of your side. Auto co-op gives you total control of five deep-space operatives, effectively enabling two competitors to duke it out in bustling ten-character matches. Become a literal one-person army.

– Welcome to the team comprised entirely of one: you. With Lemnis Gate’s innovative auto co-op feature, you command every member of your side. Auto co-op gives you total control of five deep-space operatives, effectively enabling two competitors to duke it out in bustling ten-character matches. Become a literal one-person army. Countless Possibilities, Endless Outcomes – From the first second to the last, anything can happen in Lemnis Gate. Each round is a fresh chance to implement an unbeatable new strategy—or earn redemption from an earlier error. Predict hostiles’ routes, infiltrate enemy lines, and develop multi-layered gameplans by co-operating with yourself. Experiment both in and outside time, and get creative with causality.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles