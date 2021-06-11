WitcherCon Announced by CD Projekt RED and Netflix, Set for July 9 - News

CD Projekt RED and Netflix have announced WitcherCon for July 9 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

WitcherCon is a virtual fan event and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. Visit the official website here.

It was confirmed that no new Witcher game will be announced during the event.

Here is an overview of WitcherCon:

WitcherCon is an epic event for Witcher fans old and new, bringing together the worlds of The Witcher video games and the TV series.

It will feature:

A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen. Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

The Witcher franchise. Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD Projekt RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, and Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, and Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf. Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.

