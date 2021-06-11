Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Details Released - News

Microsoft have released some new details on the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, which will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

You will be able to watch it on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. It will also be streamed on channels worldwide, including Bilibili in China, Jeuxvideo in France, and VK in Russia, OTT platforms including Samsung TV+, Xumo, PlutoTV and Vizio, and regional Xbox pages on Facebook and elsewhere.

The Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase will be streamed in 1080p at 60fps. It will be rebroadcased following the showcased in 4K at 60fps on the Xbox YouTube channel.

The showcase will have subtitles in the following languages: LATAM Spanish, BR Portuguese, German, Parisian French, Russian, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Japanese, Korean, Polish, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, Malay, Vietnamese, Persian (Farsi), Greek, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Czech, Norwegian, Greek, Hungarian, Finnish, Slovak, Hebrew, and Portugal Portuguese.

A version of the show will be available with American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English on the Xbox YouTube channel.

The Xbox FanFest Watch Party will start an hour early at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK. It will feature an exclusive Q&A with special guests from Team Xbox and Bethesda. You can sign up at www.xbox.com/fanfest and opt-in for the Xbox FanFest Watch Party.

Detailed blog posts with key announcements will be posted at news.xbox.com.

