Annapurna Interactive Showcase Announced, to be Held on July 29

posted 12 minutes ago

Annapurna Interactive has announced it will be hosting its own video game press conference, called Annapurna Interactive Showcase, on July 29 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase will feature gameplay reveals, new game announcements, and surprises. Confirmed games for the showcase include The Artful Escape, Skin Deep, Solar Ash, Neon White, Stray, and more.

You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTube and Twitch.

