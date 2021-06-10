Elden Ring Gameplay Revealed, Launches January 21, 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 40 minutes ago / 840 Views
Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! announced Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 21, 2022.
"With Elden Ring, we have applied all our dark fantasy and action RPG expertise cultivated throughout the Dark Souls series, in order to create a bold, classical evolution of the genre," said FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki. "We’ve crafted a rich world with a staggering sense of scale, based off of legends written for the game by George R. R. Martin. Elden Ring is a world full of mystery and peril, ready to be explored and discovered; a drama in which various characters flaunt their own mystique and ulterior motives. We sincerely hope you enjoy experiencing it for yourself."
Bandai Namco Entertainment president and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa added, "I am very happy and excited to announce the release date of Elden Ring, a new game created by Mr. Miyazaki and Mr. George R.R. Martin, two creators that I truly admire and have a passionate fan base around the world. I am very happy and excited to be able to tell you about it. We will continue to develop Elden Ring not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world. We look forward to your continued support."
Also shown off was the gameplay reveal trailer, which can be viewed below:
Here is an overview of the game:
The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between.
Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware Inc. and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG and FromSoftware’s largest game to date, set within a world full of mystery and peril.
Key Features:
- A New Fantasy World – Journey through the Lands Between, a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series, and George R. R. Martin, author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Unravel the mysteries of the Elden Ring’s power. Encounter adversaries with profound backgrounds, characters with their own unique motivations for helping or hindering your progress, and fearsome creatures.
- World Exploration in the Lands Between – Elden Ring features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse yourself in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiraling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.
- Genre-Defining Gameplay – Create your character in FromSoftware’s refined action-RPG and define your playstyle by experimenting with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world. Charge into battle, pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon allies for aid. Many options are at your disposal as you decide how to approach exploration and combat.
A free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version will be available for players who purchase Elden Ring on PlayStation 4, and Smart Delivery will be supported for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
I'll still play it, and I'm sure I'll love it, but I saw nothing here to indicate that this needed to be a new IP. Just looks like Dark Souls 4. And you get a horse.
"Key Features: A New Fantasy World"
Dark Souls lore is convoluted. Miyazaki is a huge fan of Martin's work. It makes sense for him to give George Martin a creative freedom to write a brand new world without being tied to an already established lore. Unless if they rebooted the IP, but I don't see how that would make a difference.
I'm honestly rather skeptical as to how much George actually wrote for this IP, considering he's not even willing to finish his own books, but I suppose we'll see in due time. The vibes from this trailer are all very Dark Souls to me, even if some of the terminology is different. I understand the consideration though. I'm sure it'll be an awesome game regardless.
A little surprised (but not necessarily disappointed, because I love the series) that it's not a more radical departure from Dark Souls. From what they show here it could easily be called Dark Souls 4.
Dark Souls does have it's own continuity though. They might have wanted a fresh world like with Bloodborne.
Absolutely beautiful. And a great way to create Dark Souls 4 but without the obligation to tie it to the previous game. Me wants it. Nice that it will arrive at a time during the year that we do not have that many AAA releases.
I can't wait to explore a world envisioned by George R. R. Martin. Dark Souls lore was exhausted after 3 games. My favorite part of these games was to decipher the mysteries of these masterfully created worlds.
Yay another Souls game!
Why did this comment got downvoted? It's obvious that From is stuck in a certain stylistic loop, which honestly starts to become a bit boring. I wish we would get another armored core TBH.
They're taking mechanics and designs from all the previous From games and putting them into one game. This looks so fucking amazing?
I don’t know what to think about this. All I do know though is that I still can’t get over the fact that there’s the word ‘ring’ in the title while it’s also written in Lord of the Rings font.