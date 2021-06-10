Electronic Arts Has Been Hacked - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts has been hacked. The hackers have stolen game source code and related internal tools, according to Vice.

"You have full capability of exploiting on all EA services," said the hackers in posts on underground hacking forums.

The hackers have claimed to have taken the source code for FIFA 21 and its matchmaking server, as well as the source code and tools for the Frostbite engine. Other information stolen includes proprietary EA frameworks and software development kits (SDKs). The hackers claim to have 780 GB of data and are advertising it for sale in various underground hacking forums.

EA has confirmed it has suffered a data breath, but did say no player data has been accessed.

"We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen," said an EA spokesperson.

"No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we’ve already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation."

