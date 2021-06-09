Overwatch Cross-Play Support Coming Soon - News

/ 157 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Blizzard Entertainment announced cross-play will be coming to Overwatch soon. Cross-play is "powered by the latest global Battle.net update" and will allow "players to group up and play together."

When cross-play does release all players will need to create a Battle.net account to link to their console accounts. Anyone who logs in to Overwatch by the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box to celebrate.

Here is how to prepare your account for cross-play:

Prepare Your Account

All console players will be required to make a Battle.net account and link it to their console (Xbox, PSN, Nintendo) account. PC players do not need to take this step – You already have a Battle.net account. Upon launching the game, you will be prompted to link your console account to a Battle.net account. Follow the steps below to create a Battle.net account, then link your console game account to your Battle.net account.

Creating a Battle.net Account

Visit Battle.net Create a free Battle.net account Once you create your Battle.net account, go to your Account Settings Click on the “Connections” section under Account Settings and link your console

Linking Your Console Game and Battle.net Accounts

These instructions apply to the in-game steps console players will need to take once Cross-Play is available.

Launch the game on your system Press the confirmation button to progress through the Overwatch welcome screen You will be presented with an alpha-numeric code and a QR code The alpha-numeric code can be entered at http://battle.net/pair The QR code may be scanned with a mobile app to take you to the linking webpage, which will be pre-populated with the code provided in-game Log in with your Battle.net account credentials to finalize the connection between your console game and Battle.net accounts You will receive a message in-game that notifies that your account is now successfully connected Exit and relaunch Overwatch

Overwatch is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles