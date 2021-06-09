PS5 System Update Improves Dualsense Controller Stability - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 21.01-03.20.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The update improves system performance, improves stability of the DualSense wireless controller, makes the ablity to copy games from USB estended storage to console storage more stable, fixes issues, and more.

A user on Reddit says the DualSense wireless controller update has fixed the Controller battery indicator bug.

Read the patch notes below:

Version: 21.01-03.20.00

This system software update improves system performance.

We've updated the DualSense wireless controller device software to improve stability.

We've fixed an issue that restricted the functionality of some screens when the screen reader was enabled.

We've fixed an issue where games that you've hidden on PS4 were not hidden on PS5.

We've made the process of copying games from USB extended storage to console storage in the game library more stable.

