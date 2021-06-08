Top 5 Best-Selling Ratchet & Clank Games in the US - Sales

/ 380 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter has revealed the top five best-selling Ratchet & Clank games in the US ranked by dollar sales ahead of the launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5 on Friday, June 11.

Here are the top five best-selling Ratchet & Clank games in the US ranked by dollar sales:

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal Ratchet & Clank (2016) Ratchet & Clank Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

Top 5 best-selling Ratchet & Clank games in the US life-to-date, ranked on dollar sales. Source: The NPD Group



1) Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

2) Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

3) Ratchet & Clank (2016)

4) Ratchet & Clank

5) Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 8, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles