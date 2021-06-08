Golf Club: Wasteland Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Demagog Studio have announced Golf Club: Wasteland for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will launch in August.

Urban Wasteland Adventure Golf

The rich fled to Mars but venture back to a desolate Earth for a round of golf. Each hole in the wasteland offers its own little story and possible puzzle to sink the perfect shot. Play through destroyed brutalist monuments, crumbling shopping malls, and abandoned museums as neon signs and poignant graffiti take swings at current events, Silicon Valley culture and humanity.

Three Stories Make a (W)hole

Piece together the full story of how humanity fell through three distinct sources. Details from the lone golfer’s story, who’s come back to Earth for one last game. The Radio Nostalgia From Mars broadcast that gives a glimpse into the lives of those who escaped. And the narration of a “secret spectator” watching from a distance…

The One percent Killed the Radio Star

Be accompanied by a purposefully composed soundtrack as well as personal stories broadcasted on Radio Nostalgia From Mars. The station caters to citizens of Mars, nostalgic for Earth as they listen to music from the 2020s, and dial in to share their memories of the planet. A smooth-voiced radio DJ keeps the show flowing with updates and announcements hinting at a not-so-glamorous life on Mars.

Fits Like a Glove

Three distinct modes mean every golfer can find something for their tastes. Casual players can focus just on the story and a relaxing scenic round of golf in Story Mode. Those looking for an extra challenge can beat each hole under par using skill and puzzle solving through Challenge Mode. While the total pros can try Iron Mode, where there’s almost zero room for error. Easy-to grasp controls and a minimalist UI underpin the whole game so anyone can easily pick up and play at their own pace.

That’s a Keeper

Included with every copy of the game is the digital Golf Club: Wasteland Official Soundtrack plus a Graphic Novel Art Book that further expands the back story of the lone golfer Charley in a stunning visual format.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

