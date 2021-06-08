F1 2021 on Xbox Series X and PS5 to Run at Either 4K/60 FPS or 1440p/120 FPS - News

Codemasters game director Lee Mather for the racing game, F1 2021, has revealed the game will have a Graphics Mode and Performance Mode.

The Graphics Mode will run the game at 4K resolution and 60 FPS, while the Performance Mode will run at 1440p and 120 FPS on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The game on the Xbox Series S will have a single mode, which targets 1080p and 60 FPS.

The minimum specsfor the PC version require at least an Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD R9 280 GPU. The recommended specs require an Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 GPU. The game requires 80 GB of storage space.

F1 2021 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 16.

