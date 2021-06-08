Bandai Namco: Scarlet Nexus Not Planned for Xbox Game Pass 'At This Time' - News

There have been rumors recently that Bandai Namco's RPG, Scarlet Nexus, would be getting a release on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Bandai Namco has issued a statement to VideoGamesChronicle denying Scarlet Nexus would be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

"We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 25," said the Bandai Namco spokesperson.

Scarlet Nexus will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 24 in Japan and June 25 worldwide.

