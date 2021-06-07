Biomutant Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 317 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Biomutant (PS4) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 21, 2021, according to SELL.

Miitopia (NS) after debuting in first last week has dropped to second place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has remained in third place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) drops from second to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Resident Evil Village Spider-Man: Miles Morales Returnal

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Village Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PS4 Biomutant Resident Evil Village The Last of Us Part II

Xbox One Biomutant Mass Effect Legendary Edition Biomutant - Collector's Edition Nintendo Switch Miitopia Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Yo-Kai Watch 2 Super Mario 3D Land PC Biomutant - Collector's Edition Biomutant Microsoft Flight Simulator

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles