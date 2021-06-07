PC Gaming Show 2021 to Feature 39 New Videos, Announcements, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 299 Views
PC Gamer has released more details on PC Gaming Show 2021, which is part of E3 2021. The show will start on Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and more.
The PC Gaming Show 2021 will be shorter than in previous years and will be about 90 minutes long. It will feature 39 new videos, game announcements, and interviews.
PC Gaming Show 2021 partial lineup:
- Exclusive content, along with beta and launch information for Naraka Bladepoint
- Techland will be showing Dying Light 2 Stay Human and giving the first in-depth look at its main character Aiden and his internal motivation, alongside revealing more about the Dying Light 2 Stay Human universe
- The first reveal of a new game from Kasedo Games & Bulwark Studios
- Big news for the Orcs Must Die! franchise
- New content from New Blood Interactive
- New gameplay for Hello Neighbor 2, new modes revealed for Rawmen, and a world premier of a new title from tinyBuild
- A new announcement from Pixelated Milk
- A reveal of the next game from Shiro Games
- SEGA and Amplitude Studios will have a major announcement and reveal for the highly anticipated strategy game, Humankind
- Exclusive content from All In! Games and Chernobylite
- An announcement from EVE Academy
- A new Chivalry 2 announcement from Torn Banner Studios
- NACON and Big Bad Wolf are showing a brand new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
- An exclusive offer from GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service
- Other exciting unrevealed games
- And a message from Valve regarding Steam
The PC Gaming Show will also include exciting new content from:
- Frontier & Frontier Foundry
- Hello Traveler
- Tripwire Interactive
- Humble Games
- Ishtar Games
- Alawar Games
PC Gaming Show 2021 sponsors:
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Intel
- All in! Games
- EVE Online
- Frontier
- Frontier Foundry
- Humble Games
- Modus Games
- Robot Entertainment
- SEGA
- tinyBuild
- Tripwire Interactive
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
What I'm most excited for based on this list:
"Other exciting unrevealed games"
Please, SEGA, we Total War fans NEED Medieval 3! Give us what we want!
"Big news for orcs must die franchise!" well they went Stadia exclusive, so I guess now they'll go EGS exclusive for double the free money?. Usually when saying "big news", it hardly ever means "hey we're releasing for all platforms/storefronts", because that's almost always never big news".
I'm almost expecting half of these to be exclusive in some form of way. Surprised there's even a message from Valve though. probably to do with the TF2 update that's been sorely needed., or something to do with the test features that are still in the works.
I don't trust Tinybuild, Tripwire or Sega with the show though.