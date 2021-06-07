Rumor: Scarlet Nexus Could Launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass - News

E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest are about to kick off and the number of rumors continue to grow. VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb during the XboxEra Podcast said he believes that Bandai Namco's RPG, Scarlet Nexus, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

"I think that’s a Game Pass day one game, is what I heard," said Grubb. He noted that deals for big third-party games coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch have come right before launch like with Outriders.

Scarlet Nexus will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 24 in Japan and June 25 worldwide.

The standard physical and digital editions are priced at $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, battle attire set Red, digital soundtrack, digital artbook, and additional attachment The Others.

