Gearbox and 2K to Announce New Game Game on June 10 at Summer Game Fest - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live will feature a new game announcement from Gearbox Software and 2K Games.

A teaser website BeChaoticGreat.com is now open.

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live will be around two hours in length and will start on June 10 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. ased. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch. Visit the Summer Game Fest 2021 official website here.

Prepare for the reveal of a new adventure from @GearboxOfficial and @2K during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on June 10! 🔥 https://t.co/WMXopnCE4j pic.twitter.com/zb52zmZhKK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 7, 2021

It is possible the announcement could be the rumored Borderlands spin-off. It will be titled Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and appears to be a similar style to other entries in the franchise with class-based shooting action.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles