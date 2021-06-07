Metroidvania Game Elderand Announced for Console and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Mantra have announced Metroidvania game, Elderand, for console and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Elderand, players will experience a Lovecraftian inspired, story-driven action RPG game that forces players to use skill-based combat to take down deadly creatures. Explore and fight in a rich world to collect bountiful loot. Discover Elderand in this new trailer.

Key Features:

Skill-Based Combat – Elderand has a heavy focus on skill-based combat that will punish reckless explorers time after time. Do not fear, your timing and positioning will improve as you find your battle style.

– Elderand has a heavy focus on skill-based combat that will punish reckless explorers time after time. Do not fear, your timing and positioning will improve as you find your battle style. Treasures and Loot – Discover, buy, and collect a myriad of items, including unique relics, potions, weapons and shields. Bargain with shopkeepers to gather even more loot and upgrade your character to become the most powerful warrior.

– Discover, buy, and collect a myriad of items, including unique relics, potions, weapons and shields. Bargain with shopkeepers to gather even more loot and upgrade your character to become the most powerful warrior. Explore the Dreary Lands – Journey to distinct lands filled with ancient mysteries to unravel. Slay lethal creatures, find hidden passages, and befriend strangers from the Errant Breach to Omulore. While forging your path through the world, remember one thing, curiosity is your greatest ally.

