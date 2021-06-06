Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live Features Over 30 Games - News

posted 17 hours ago

Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live will feature over 30 games. This includes new game announcements and "long-awaited updates" on previously announced games.

Special guests include Jeff Goldblum, Giancarlo Esposito, and more. There will also be music performances by Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, and Sonic Symphony.

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live will be around two hours in length and will start on June 10 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and more. Visit the Summer Game Fest 2021 official website here.

