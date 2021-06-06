Guilty Gear: Strive Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Release - News

Arc System Works has released the launch trailer and opening movie for Guilty Gear: Strive ahead of its June 11 launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Guilty Gear: Strive will be available three days early starting Jne 8 for anyone that purchases the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions.

View the launch trailer below:

View the opening movie below:

Season Pass 1 includes five playable characters, two battle stages, the Guilty Gear: Strive Additional Color Pack, and Another Story. Check out the release schedule for Season Pass 1 below:

July 2021

Additional Character #1 – New playable character.

August 2021

Additional Character #2 – New playable character.

After Fall 2021

Additional Characters #3, #4, and #5 – New playable characters.

Additional Battle Stages – Two new battle stages.

Another Story

