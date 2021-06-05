Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Microids and developer Pendulo Studios have announced narrative adventure game, Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in late 2021.

"Of course, Alfred Hitchcock’s movie was a major inspiration source, whether it’s about the game’s themes, its narration, or even the visual techniques we used that clearly mirror Hitchcock’s recurrent cinematographic techniques," said Pendulo Studios narrative designer Josue Monchan.

"Vertigo is not our only frame of reference. For instance, the fact that therapy is at the core of the narrative echoes Spellbound, and some characters resemble protagonists from Rebecca, Psycho, and many more."

Here is an overview of the game:

In Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, dive into a new kind of psychological thriller, and walk on a thin line between reality and fantasy.

Writer Ed Miller came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by this event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day.

Key Features:

An exclusive, original story about obsession, memory, manipulation and madness, freely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, Vertigo.

Vertigo. Live a powerful narrative experience paying tribute to the visual and storytelling techniques of the thriller genre.

Investigate through the vision of three characters: everyone has a different story to tell.

Explore several timelines to cross-check the events and separate reality from deceptive memories.

