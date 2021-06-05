Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,143 Views
Publisher Microids and developer Pendulo Studios have announced narrative adventure game, Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in late 2021.
"Of course, Alfred Hitchcock’s movie was a major inspiration source, whether it’s about the game’s themes, its narration, or even the visual techniques we used that clearly mirror Hitchcock’s recurrent cinematographic techniques," said Pendulo Studios narrative designer Josue Monchan.
"Vertigo is not our only frame of reference. For instance, the fact that therapy is at the core of the narrative echoes Spellbound, and some characters resemble protagonists from Rebecca, Psycho, and many more."
View the teaser trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
In Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, dive into a new kind of psychological thriller, and walk on a thin line between reality and fantasy.
Writer Ed Miller came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by this event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day.
Key Features:
- An exclusive, original story about obsession, memory, manipulation and madness, freely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, Vertigo.
- Live a powerful narrative experience paying tribute to the visual and storytelling techniques of the thriller genre.
- Investigate through the vision of three characters: everyone has a different story to tell.
- Explore several timelines to cross-check the events and separate reality from deceptive memories.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
What? Vertigo is obviously one of the greatest movies ever made, but wouldn't have expected a game based on/inspired by it! Could be interesting :D
Vertigo is truly a masterpiece of a movie and I recommend watching it for everyone. Putting a psychological thriller like that into a game might work, we'll see. I am OK they are using the name Vertigo, but also using Alfred Hitchcock seems off, he obviously didn't approve the game being dead for 40 years.
Going to have to keep my eye out on this one. I love Hitchcock movies and if this does it even close to justice, I am going to love this game.
This is my favourite film of ALL time. But.... it's gonna be a REALLY weird and dark game. The main character, Scotty, is kind of an anti-hero with obsession disorders linked into psychological trauma that has given him vertigo. He is psychologically manipulative, and has a tendency to make women miserable or terrified :D
How would this game even look?
Level 1 - Stalking a woman.
Level 2 - "Saving" the woman, and rather than taking her to the hospital, taking her home, stripping her down and comforting her.
Level 3 - Having a secret affair with your employer's wife.
Level 4 - Court because a woman close to you committed suicide.
Level 5 - Catatonic state of eternal suffering.
Level 6 - Terrorizing poor woman young enough to be your daughter because she looks like someone you had a crush on.
Level 7 - Dress up mini-game! But this one is different, the woman is crying the whole way through, because she really doesn't like this mini-game :D
Level 8 - The continued adventures in absolutely terrorizing a woman.