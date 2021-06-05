Biomutant Debuts in 3rd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 days ago

NBA 2K21 has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 30, 2021.

Biomutant debuted in third place.

Grand Theft Auto V remains in escond place. Far Cry 5 is in fourth place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in fifth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V Biomutant - NEW Far Cry 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Spider-Man: Miles Morales Red Dead Redemption 2 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Metro Exodus Mass Effect Legendary Edition

