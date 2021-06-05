Balan Wonderworld Director Yuji Naka Left Square Enix in April - News

Sonic the Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka via Twitter announced he left Square Enix at the end of April.

"I resigned from Square Enix at the end of April," Naka said. "While I cannot share the reason right now, I hope to be able to discuss it when the time comes. As for what I’ll do in the future, I’m already 55 years-old, so I may as well retire."

He was the director of the platformer, Balan Wonderworld, which launched on March 26 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game had a poor reception from reviewers and fans.

