The Medium Rated for PS5 - News

posted 2 days ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the The Medium for the PlayStation 5.

The third-person psychological horror game from developer Bloober Team originally launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2021.

Here is the description of the game via the ESRB:

This is an adventure horror game in which players assume the role of a medium investigating an abandoned communist resort in Poland. As players explore dilapidated buildings, they can transition to a spiritual, hellish realm to help solve puzzles and interact with characters. Some interactions unlock sequences that depict instances of violence: a character shooting a girl (off-screen); a character beating and choking a bound man from a first-person view; a man being pummeled by another character. Some areas depict large blood stains on the walls and floors; one sequence depicts a bathtub full of blood. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the game.

