OU is a Side-Scrolling Adventure Game, Launches for Switch and PC in 2021

Publisher and developer G-Mode, and developer room6 announced side-scrolling adventure game, OU, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2021.

The place is U-chronia, a hazy world that lives in hazy memories of the distant past. OU, a young boy, wakes up in a dried up riverbed without any memories of his own. He meets Zarry, an opossum with a flaming tail, who guides him on a journey to find out his story.

The Saudage Specter, who haunts the boy; Gemini, who looks just like him; The Weeping Woman “La Llorona”, who leads him to tragedy. All of them are there to change the Story and how it will end.

A pen-drawn world reminiscent of the illustrations in children’s literature, accompanied by guitar music ripe with nostalgia for an old hometown. This is the background where the Story, a story meant for someone, unfolds.

Just like a Michael Ende book, “OU” disguises itself as something else—an adventure game—to meet and interact with reality. OU is also a challenge—a challenge to games as a whole.

Game System

A side-scrolling adventure game in which you control a character on a field, which can be enjoyed by those who are not good at action games.

There are various designs and functions of “labels”, which are used to solve riddles. You can also collect them.

There are times when you have to run away from or confront huge monsters.

