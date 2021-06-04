Rumor: Guardians of the Galaxy Game to be Revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 Showcase - News

Square Enix this week announced it will host Square Enix Presents: Summer 2021 as part of E3 2021 on June 13 at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET. You will be able to watch the Square Enix Presents: Summer 2021 on YouTube and Twitch.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says that it appears the Eidos Montreal Guardians of the Galaxy game will be revealed during the Square Enix E3 2021 showcase.

"Looks like Eidos Montreal's Guardians of the Galaxy video game will be Square's big E3 showcase this year," said Schreier.

The showcase will be 40 minutes long and feature a world premiere of a new game from Eidos Montreal, an update on Babylon’s Fall, details about Marvel’s Avengers expansion "Black Panther – War for Wakanda," and more.

