Back 4 Blood PvP Showcase Set for June 13

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, in March was delayed to October in order to make it the "best game it can possibly be."

A new event has been added to Summer Game Fest on Sunday, June 13 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. The event will showcase PvP for Back 4 Blood. It isn't known how long the showcase will be, however, being focused on one mode on a single game it will most likely be 20 minutes or less in length.

You will be able to watch the showcase on Twitch here.

Back 4 Blood will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 12.

